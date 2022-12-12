Bhubaneswar bars raided for flouting norms, gets show cause notice

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department along with Laxmisagar police team has issued a show cause notice to two bars in the state capital which was allegedly operating beyond permissible time limit.

The excise officials and Laxmi sagar police jointly conducted a raid at Ekamra, Deepali, Pentagon, Rain the club, Live it up and Rangila bars and verified the documents. During the inspection, the concerned bars were found serving liquor at 12.15 pm.

As per existing rules, bars in the State are allowed to operate from 12 noon to 12 am.