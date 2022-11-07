Bhubaneswar baliyatra updates, latest details here

Bhubaneswar: Baliyatra in Bhubaneswar shall be organized after a long gap of two years said reports, the denizens are excited about the fact.

Reports say that, the fare shall be organized for a period of seven days. It shall have more than 500 stall said reports.

Reportedly, the people shall witness interesting cultural shows on a daily basis. The children will be entertained via a Meena Bazar organized especially for them.

There will be various food and beverage stalls in the fare. The administration shall make arrangements for for clean and safe drinking water.

A preparatory meeting to plan and strategize how to conduct the upcoming Bhubaneswar Baliyatra on the banks of Kuakhai River smoothly was held on November 3, 2022.

According to reports, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susanta Kumar Rout and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh ACP of Zone-5, Traffic DCP, and IIC of Mancheswar Police station had participated in the working committee meeting of the Bhubaneswar Baliyatra.

It is worth mentioning that, the Bhubaneswar Baliyatra will be held for eight days starting from November 12, 2022. Various issues like law and order, traffic and parking have been discussed.

It is to be noted here that, the Bhubaneswar Baliyatra was organized for the first time in 2017.