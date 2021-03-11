Bhubaneswar Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Lost Bag With Cash, Valuables

Bhubaneswar: Balakrishna Padhi may be a poor auto-rickshaw driver, but he is not a greedy person to have what does not belong to him, due to which he returned a lost bag with cash and valuables.

Padhi, a resident of Purusottampur Basti under Mancheswar Police limits of Bhubaneswar, who earns his living by running an auto-rickshaw, got a bag which he handed over to the Tamando Police three days ago.

The bag reportedly contained one thousand rupees, voter card, Adhar card, three ATM card, Bank passbook, Pan Card, saving Box, different documents, diary, dresses, bed sheet and laptop charger etc.

On verify from bank passbook the cops ascertained that the bag belonged to one Somya Ranjan Mohapatra, who is a civil engineer.

Mohapatra, who had already reached Jharkhand, was contacted through mobile phone and was informed about his bag. However, he asked his friend Biswa Ranjan Pradhan to collect the bag from the cops.

The Tamando police handed over Mohapatra’s lost bag to Pradhan after verifying his documents.

Meanwhile, police appreciated the auto-rickshaw driver’s generosity to return the lost bag to its owner.