Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 173 and 42 Covid positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As many as 173 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 29 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) are 42.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 42 while 189 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on September 20.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 173 positive cases detected today, 30 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 143.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 12,644 while the total recovered cases are 1, 07,982. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1018. Active cases in the city are 3623.

Out of the total 42 cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 07 cases are from institutional quarantine, 19 cases from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,845 while the recovered cases are 42,967. The active cases today are 787.