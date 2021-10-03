Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 149 and 44 Covid positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As many as 149 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 3 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) are 44.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 27 while 192 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on October 3.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 149 positive cases detected today, 40 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 109.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 13,370 while the total recovered cases are 1, 08,815. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1022. Active cases in the city are 3512.

Out of the total 27 cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 02 cases are from institutional quarantine, 29 cases from home quarantine and 13 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,978 while the recovered cases are 43,106. The active cases today are 781.