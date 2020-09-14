Bhubaneswar Airport witnesses ‘tremendous jump’ in number of passengers in 4 months: AAI

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar of Odisha witnessed a tremendous growth in the number of passengers just within four months. While it was merely 128 in April this year, it considerably rose to more than 95.500 in August. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed it on Monday in a tweet.

As per the twee, it was AAI’s safety precautions and travellers’ trust that says it all.

In the tweet AAI said, “AAI’s safety precautions and travellers’ trust says it all. With just 128 passengers in Apr’20 to over 95,500 passengers in Aug’20, Bhubaneswar Airport has witnessed a tremendous jump in the no. of people availing its services in just four months.” The AAI also shared a graphical representation of the tremendous growth witnessed.

As per reports, night flights from 11 pm to 7 am shall remain suspended for around four months from October 1 for the purpose of runway re-carpeting work at the airport.

