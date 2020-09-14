Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar of Odisha witnessed a tremendous growth in the number of passengers just within four months. While it was merely 128 in April this year, it considerably rose to more than 95.500 in August. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed it on Monday in a tweet.

As per reports, night flights from 11 pm to 7 am shall remain suspended for around four months from October 1 for the purpose of runway re-carpeting work at the airport.