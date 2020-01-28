Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday directed Dilip Construction Pvt Ltd to provide interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured in the Bhubaneswar Airport mishap.

Hearing a petition filed by Advocate Lalatendu Das, the commission directed the Dilip Construction to depose the said amount on or before February 11.

A helper of a truck, Antaryami Guru, died while a labourer, Nabakishore Swain sustained critical injuries after an under-construction roof of a link building connecting Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here collapsed on the night of January 24.

On the next day , the Commissionerate Police arrested managing director of the construction company, Dillip Khatei, AAI General Manager, Ashish Sarkar and two engineers, Abhilash Sarkar and Goutam Ray in connection with the incident.