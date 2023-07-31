Bhubaneswar airport boundary wall collapses due to heavy downpour

Bhubaneswar: A portion of the boundary wall of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) reportedly collapsed here this evening.

Conforming about the news, airport director Prasanna Pradhan said that a portion of the boundary wall measuring around 10-12 mitres collapsed near the Watch Tower No 5.

Earlier in the day, the boundary wall of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar collapsed following which at least three persons were injured.

Incessant rain for over 5-6 hours in the State Capital City caused massive water loggings in different parts of the city and affected the normal life including the movement of vehicles. Water also entered in the houses of the people living in the low-lying areas.

“Bhubaneswar reported 258 mm rainfall during 0830-2030 hrs IST of today (72 mm during last 3 hours during 1730-2030 hrs IST),” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on its Twitter handle.

“Now intense spell of rainfall has been stopped in Bhubaneswar city. Very light rain/drizzle is likely during next 3 hours,” it added.