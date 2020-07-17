Bhubaneswar AIIMS Doctor’s dance on ‘Muqabla’ song wearing PPE kit goes viral on social media

Bhubaneswar: The health officials including doctors are leading the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus across the globe putting their lives in danger. They have been designated as ‘COVID Warriors’ for their selfless service and spirited fight against the deadly virus.

But amid all the panic, a video of senior resident doctor of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has gone viral on social media.

The resident doctor, Sourav Panigrahi, was seen dancing to hit track ‘Muqabla’ of movie Street Dancer 3D while wearing full PPE kit.

Mama had some sort of amusement ..All life matters, even that of Doctors 👨‍⚕️ Jaya Shankar Mishra यांनी वर पोस्ट केले गुरुवार, १६ जुलै, २०२०

(Video Credit: Jaya Shankar Mishra /Facebook)

He was praised and applauded by many people sharing his video on his Facebook timeline.