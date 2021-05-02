Bhubaneswar Adds 809 New COVID Positive Cases

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar: Another whooping number of 809 COVID positive cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The 809 fresh cases include 690 local contact cases and 119 quarantine cases. With this, the total Coronavirus cases rose to 46317.

Likewise, 598 patients also recovered from the deadly virus while one person succumbed to coronavirus.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

bhubaneswar coronavirus updates

bhubaneswar coronavirus updates

