Bhubaneswar adds 509 new COVID positives, 926 recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 509 COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Sunday that a total of 926 patients have recovered in the capital city.

Out of 509 new Covid cases, 90 patients are in quarantine while 419 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 84,118 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 79,049.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area: