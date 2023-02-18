Bhubaneswar: 70 kgs of ganja seized, 3 including woman arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar Police along with the Crime Units arrested three persons including a woman after recovering 70 kilograms of ganja here today.

Acting on a tip-off, police waylaid a car and seized the ganja after inspecting the vehicle. The market value of the seized ganja is said to be worth around 2.5 lakhs of rupees.

During the raid, four mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 2,300 were also recovered from the possession of the accused by the cops.

The arrested persons were reportedly transporting the contraband to the Panikoili area from the Kandhamal district.

While interrogating the arrestees, cops came to know that the woman was the mastermind of the ganja peddling and she had bought the car for transportation of ganja.

Kuna, one of the three accused persons, was earlier arrested by the Tamando Police.