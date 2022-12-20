Bhubaneswar: 7 independent BMC corporators join BJD

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven independent corporators of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly joined the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

The independent corporators joined the BJD in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas.

The seven independent corporators are Bandiata Pal of Ward No-37, Susama Sahu of Ward No-9, Deepak Kumar Sahu of Ward No-24, Puspa Raut of Ward No-46, Chandrasekhar Malia of Ward No-60, Namita Mohapatra of Ward No-58, Itishree Das of Ward No-13.

When asked about the reason behind joining the BJD, the corporators said that they decided to join the conch party due to Naveen Patnaik’s image as an incorruptible and clean leader and inspired by the developmental works carried out by him.