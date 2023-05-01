Bhubaneswar: 5 critical as series of accidents take place over Baramunda overbridge

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a series of accidents that took place on the Baramunda overbridge here in Odisha, 5 persons sustained critical injury. The driver of the truck was rescued from the vehicle in a critical condition.

As per reports, a car first hit a scooty from rear side. Accordingly, the Scooty rider fell on the road. He sustained critical injury also. At this moment, to save the victim from getting crushed, the driver of the NH cleaning vehicle had to apply sudden break. At this moment a truck hit the NH cleaning vehicle from backside. The truck also hit another bike.

As many as five persons have sustained critical injury in this series of accidents.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent to capital hospital.