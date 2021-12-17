Bhubaneswar: 2 books by Sweta Rout launched at Kadambini office

Bhubaneswar: In a special programme on Friday at the office of Odisha’s premier monthly magazine Kadambini in the capital city of Odisha, two books were launched. Written by Sweta Rout the two books are – ‘Chala Pherijiba’ and ‘Kichhi Katha Baki Thau’.

Among the dignitaries, Additional secretary, Odia Language Literature and Culture Dept Ranjan Kumar Das, litterateur Bijay Nayak and national award winning film director Himansu Khatua graced the occasion.

The event was presided by editor of Kadambini, Dr. Iti Samanta. On this occasion the guests launched the two books. Publisher of the books Banoj Tripathy was also present on this occasion besides poets, writers and litterateurs.