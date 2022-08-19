Bhubaneswar: 2 arrested in Jaydev Vihar sword attack case

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were arrested on Friday for attacking a youth with sharp weapons in Jaydev Vihar area of the capital city of Odisha. Commissionerate Police arrested and forwarded the two culprits to the Court. Police have seized sword and bike from their possession.

The two accused persons have been identified as Shehnaz Mallick and Chittaranjan Nayak.

As per reports, on August 16 these miscreants had allegedly attacked the youth due to past enmity. Six persons came in Pulsar bikes and Bullet motorcycles and attacked the youth, who has been identified as Nilanchala Behera. Accordingly, he had sustained grievous injuries and thus was admitted to capital hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the two accused persons who were arrested today are original residents of Bolgarh. They were living in Bhubaneswar in a rented house in Bajpayee Nagar.

Another four people involved in this case are still at large, informed Bhubaneswar DCP.