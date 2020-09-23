Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will reopen for tourists from October 1.

Notably, the park was closed for a period of seven months due to COVID-19 Situation.

However, the visitors will not be allowed to enter the national park during day time. The visitors will be allowed to spend night at 16 cottages in Dangamal. They will be only allowed to visit the national park by booking rooms.

Room booking facility at Gupti and Habalikhati will remain suspended.

They can book the rooms online which is available on the website www.ecotourodisha.com.