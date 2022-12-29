Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut from January 4 for croc census

Rajnagar: Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha would remain out of bounds for eleven days for nature lovers for the annual headcount exercise of estuarine crocodiles.

The national park is being shut from January 4 to 14 for the annual census of the estuarine crocodiles. The headcount of the crocodiles will be carried out by the forest department officials under the supervision of crocodile expert Dr. Sudhakar Kar.

To ensure smooth free census operation, the national park will remain close during this period.

As per the findings of the last year’s headcount of the reptiles, the number of crocodiles in the National Park remains 1,784.

Bhitarkanika is said to house 70 per cent of India’s estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.