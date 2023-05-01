Bhitarkanika National Park to remain closed for visitors from today till July 31

Kendrapara: The world-famous Bhitarkanika National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Kendrapara will remained closed for visitors from today till July 31. The authorities of the National Park has put a ban on entry of visitors into the wildlife sanctuary for nearly three months for the smooth breeding and nesting activities of estuarine crocodiles.

According to sources, the authorities took this decision of closing the sanctuary for a brief period to ensure the safety of tourists as the reptiles turn violent during their breeding and nesting activities.

Earlier, the Bhitarkanika National Park and crocodile sanctuary was shut down for tourists from January 4, 2023 during the crocodile census. The park authorities conducted the annual crocodile census during that time.

The enumerators were assisted by trained forest staff and covered the Bhitarkanika river system besides creeks and inlets.

The day-and-night census was monitored by technical experts, deputed from Wildlife Headquarters. The total number of crocodiles in the park was 1742 in the last census, said a forest official.

Later on Jan 6, the annual census of birds was conducted in the backwaters of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara. The bird census began at around 5:30 am in the morning and continued till 1:30 pm in the noon.

