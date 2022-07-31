Bhitarkanika national park reopens for visitors from tomorrow

By WCE 6
bhitarkanika national park reopen

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara of Odisha will reopen for tourists from tomorrow that is Monday after being closed for 3 months for the breeding of crocodiles.

The national park has been closed from May 1 to July 31 for breeding of crocodiles. The news of reopening of the Bhitarkanika National Park has brought excitement among the tourists, and people who depend on the park to make a living like tourist guides, hotels, eateries and other vendors.

Bhitarkanika National Park has re-established itself as country’s lone habitation corridor for albino estuarine crocodiles, according to the latest findings.

The national park is home to 70 per cent of India’s estuarine crocodiles or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which started in 1975. According to 2021 census, there are 1,768 saltwater crocodiles in the wildlife habitat, which is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem.

 

