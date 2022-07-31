Bhitarkanika national park reopens for visitors from tomorrow

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara of Odisha will reopen for tourists from tomorrow that is Monday after being closed for 3 months for the breeding of crocodiles.

The national park has been closed from May 1 to July 31 for breeding of crocodiles. The news of reopening of the Bhitarkanika National Park has brought excitement among the tourists, and people who depend on the park to make a living like tourist guides, hotels, eateries and other vendors.

Bhitarkanika National Park has re-established itself as country’s lone habitation corridor for albino estuarine crocodiles, according to the latest findings.