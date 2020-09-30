Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district of Odisha will reopen for tourists from tomorrow. However, no visitors will be allowed to enter the national park during day time in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Only those visitors, who will book cottages in Dangamal will be allowed to spend night in the park.

The said national park was closed for visitors for almost a period of seven months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourists who will book cottages will only be allowed to spend night and visit the park, said Bikash Ranjan Das, Rajanagar DFO.

However, the cottages in Gupti and Habalikhati have been excluded from booking.

Visitors can book any of the 16 cottages in Dangamal. A maximum of 36 visitors can stay in the 16 cottages. They can book the rooms online through this website www.ecotourodisha.com.