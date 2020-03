Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha Closes in Light of Coronavirus

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park to be closed for visitors till the 31st of March in the light of Coronavirus.

The visitors have been asked not to make plans to visit the park.

The park is a huge favourite among national and international tourists.

It is to be noted that as a preventive measure the Government of Odisha has closed down malls, cinema halls and parks in all major cities.