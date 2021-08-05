Bhitarkanika national park in Odisha reopens today for visitors

bhitarkanika national park

Rajnagar: The Bhitarkanika National Park in the Kendrapara district has reopened for tourists today, more than three months after the park was closed on May 1 till July 31 during the mating and nesting seasons of saltwater crocodiles.

Due to prevailing COVID-19, the Forest department extended the closure period to August 8.

However, night stay at forest guest houses meant for tourists will not be allowed. All visitors are required to follow COVID-19 norms including use of masks and maintaining social distance while entering the park.

The visitors can enter the national park by Dangamal, Khola and Gupti entrances, informed DFO.

