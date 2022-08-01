Bhitarkanika National Park In Odisha Reopens From Today

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara of Odisha will reopen for tourists from today that is Monday.

It is noteworthy that the Crocodile sanctuary has been reopened after a gap of three months.

It had been closed for breeding of crocodiles. The national park had been closed from May 1 to July 31.

The news of the reopening of the Bhitarkanika National Park has brought excitement among the tourists, and people who depend on the park to make a living like tourist guides, hotels, eateries and vendors.

Bhitarkanika National Park has re-established itself as country’s lone habitation corridor for albino estuarine crocodiles, according to the latest findings.