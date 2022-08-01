Bhitarkanika National Park In Odisha Reopens From Today
Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara of Odisha will reopen for tourists from today that is Monday.
It is noteworthy that the Crocodile sanctuary has been reopened after a gap of three months.
It had been closed for breeding of crocodiles. The national park had been closed from May 1 to July 31.
The news of the reopening of the Bhitarkanika National Park has brought excitement among the tourists, and people who depend on the park to make a living like tourist guides, hotels, eateries and vendors.
Bhitarkanika National Park has re-established itself as country’s lone habitation corridor for albino estuarine crocodiles, according to the latest findings.
The national park is home to 70 per cent of India’s estuarine crocodiles or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which started in 1975.
According to 2021 census, there are 1,768 saltwater crocodiles in the wildlife habitat, which is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem.