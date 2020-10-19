bhitarkanika national park reopens
Bhitarkanika National Park In Odisha Reopens For Public Today Amid Strict Covid Restrictions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park (Crocodile Sanctuary) in Kendrapara district of Odisha will reopen for tourists from today after a gap of around seven-month.

The park was closed for tourists since March due to the Covid pandemic and was reopened only for over night stay on October 1.

However now public can now visit the park from toady i.e. Monday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

People with cough, cold and flu shall not allowed to enter the national park.

