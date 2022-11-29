Bhimkund in Keonjhar district of Odisha an ideal place for picnic

Keonjhar: With the advent of winter if you are searching for an ideal place for picnic in Odisha Bhimkund waterfall in Keonjhar district may be a excellent choice for you. This popular tourist place witnesses visitors mainly with the coming of winter days. And as the temperature further falls, more number of visitors flocks to this place.

Rich with natural scenery people from the State as well as from other states are seen visiting Bhimkund these days to spend some time in the lap of nature.

The place bears mythological importance and the same has been named after Bhima, one of the Pandav brothers. Here is the legend behind its naming.

In the Dwapara yug, during hermitage of the pandavas they had visited here when Bhima, the second elder brother slept along the water current of River Baitarani to take bath. However, the strong built Bhima who had a huge and sturdy physical appearance, literally obstructed flow of the water of the River by sleeping on its way.

Accordingly, the water started to fall down from a height and a deep water body got created at the place. This tank later came to know as Bhimkund.

River Baitarani is flowing along the Balijodi village under Dumuria panchayat in Patana block of Keonjhar district. The natural scenery of Bhimkund is filled with stones.

Bhimkund has been considered as the area of Keonjhar king. Now, the main tank area of Bhimkund falls under Ghatagan Police limits. It is situated at the boarder of both Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Keonjhar district administration has constructed Watch tower, Bungalow and drinking water facility for the visitors here.