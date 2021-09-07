BHEL Recruitment 2021: Online application for Engineer & Supervisor posts begins, apply soon

India’s premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from the eligible and desirous candidates to fill up several vacant posts.

As many as 22 posts of Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline will be appointed during this recruitment drive.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important Dates:

Beginning of online submission of applications: September 4

Date for closing of online submission of applications: September 24

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application forms at BHEL, PSER, Kolkata: October 1

Last date for receipt of filled in and signed application forms at BHEL, PSER, Kolkata from far flung areas: October 8

Vacancy Details for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification

Engineer (FTA-Civil): 7

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): 15

Educational Qualification for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Engineer (FTA-Civil): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Supervisor (FTA-Civil): Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Age Limit for BHEL Recruitment 2021:

Age Limit: 34 years (As on 01/09/2021)

Upper Age limit is relaxable by:

3 Years for OBC (Non Creamy Layer).

5 Years for SC/ST candidates.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Candidates:

By 10 years for General.

By 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

By 15 years for SC/ST.

Relaxation for Ex-Servicemen will be as per extant Government Guidelines.

5 years for the candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989.

Upto 2 years for each additional year of experience over a minimum experience of two (02) years.

Remuneration for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Engineer (FTA-Civil): Rs 71, 040

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): Rs 39, 670

In addition, reimbursement for premium paid for Mediclaim Policy upto Rs 2 Lakhs for Self, Spouse, and dependent members of Family.

How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021

The candidates who want to be part of BHEL Recruitment 2021 will have to apply in the following ways:

First all visit the official website (link given below). Then download the application form.

Fill all the details and send the form, photograph to be pasted with Demand Draft or SB Collect payment acknowledgment printout (as the case may be) and requisite documents to the address given on notification.

The envelope comprising the above documents should be super-scribed as “Application for the Post of Engineer (FTA-Civil) or Supervisor (FTA-Civil)” as the case may be.

Click here for the BHEL Recruitment 2021 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021.