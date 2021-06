Puri: Chaka Dera Anukula (ritual by way of which the wheels are fixed to the ratha) rituals underway at Ratha Khala (the place where Ratha construction work takes place) in Puri of Odisha.

Today is an important day in the construction of chariots for Ratha Yatra at Puri when the fixing of the axles and wheels are completed.

It’s also called ‘Bhaunri Jatra’.

The world famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on 12th July 2021.