Bharat Masala distributes food packets to transgender community in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Bharat Masala Company has helped many needy people during the unprecedented second wave of Covid situation in the state. It has distributed dry food packets to more than 200 transgenders at Marwadi field near College square in Cuttack city of Odisha on Sunday.

Reportedly, the company has distributed more than 10,000 ration packets in the past two months at various parts of the state including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Khurda.

More than 4,000 cooked food packets have also been distributed by the company, added reports.

The Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Singh applauded the kind initiative by Bharat Masala towards the transgender community.

Along with him MLA Souvik Biswal, BJD leaders Prafulla Singh, Madhusudan Sahu, Ranjan Biswal were also present during food distribution event.

During the difficult situation of flood and cyclone the company had also reached out to the victims and stretched a helping hand.