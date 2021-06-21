Bharat Masala distributes food packets to transgender community in Cuttack

By WCE 7
bharat masala distributes food packets

Cuttack: The Bharat Masala Company has helped many needy people during the unprecedented second wave of Covid situation in the state. It has distributed dry food packets to more than 200 transgenders at Marwadi field near College square in Cuttack city of Odisha on Sunday.

Reportedly, the company has distributed more than 10,000 ration packets in the past two months at various parts of the state including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Khurda.

More than 4,000 cooked food packets have also been distributed by the company, added reports.

Related News

Body Of Girl Found From Well In Cuttack District Of Odisha

Armed Miscreants Loot Gold From Couple In Cuttack Of Odisha

The Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Singh applauded the kind initiative by Bharat Masala towards the transgender community.

Along with him MLA Souvik Biswal, BJD leaders Prafulla Singh, Madhusudan Sahu, Ranjan Biswal were also present during food distribution event.

During the difficult situation of flood and cyclone the company had also reached out to the victims and stretched a helping hand.

You might also like
State

No ‘Saat phere,’ neither band baja, Couple keep Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar’s photos…

State

Past enmity leads to group clash in Odisha village, police forces deployed

State

Odisha: Livestreaming of school classes on YouTube begins from today

State

Rumour of side effect after Covid vaccination leads to hesitancy in Umerkote of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.