Bharat Bandh in Odisha, Vehicular movement affected

Bhubaneswar: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a 10- hour Bharat Bandh from 6 am to 4 pm today, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws. Several farmer organizations, political parties and trade unions have extended support to the bandh.

The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended till 3 pm today due to the strike.

Odisha government has asked its employees of major offices in Bhubaneswar to reach office by 9.30 am today. State’s Special Secretary, Home, Santosh Bala has advised Secretaries of all departments to ask their officers and employees working at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the heads of departments to reach office at least by 9.30 a.m. to facilitate their smooth entry.

As a precautionary measure, the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan (State Secretariat) will be closed at 10.15 a.m. on that day and all the passage will be regulated through rear gates. However, the connecting gate between the Red Building and Main Lok Seva Bhawan will remain open, Bala said.

Congress, Left Parties, AAP, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR), the YDravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), etc. have supported the farmers’ strike.

“It was on September 27, 2020 that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. Tomorrow, there will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 AM to 4 PM, ” the SKM, said in a statement.

Reportedly, the roads will be closed, however visit to doctor’s clinic, ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles have been exempted. All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will also be exempted.

