Bhakti Aaroghya Rath of KalingaTV starts from Bhubaneswar to Puri

Bhubaneswar: Bhakti Aaroghya Rath of KalingaTV has started from Bhubaneswar to Puri Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa on Tuesday. The rath has been decorated with flowers and has started its onward journey to Badadanda in Puri.

The rath shall take along with it rice and betel nut from various houses all over the state of Odisha. The rath started rolling with a sankirtan being organized by the staff members of KalingaTV, said reliable reports in this regard.

Keeping in view the passion of the devotees and Jagannath devotees. Not only from the state but also from outside the state that is from West Bengal, Bengaluru and other places. The Jagannath devotees prayed for their Lord and showed their devotion by donating rice and betel nut.