Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 to be held at Barabati stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack

The Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 cricket tournament will be played at the Barabati stadium in Odisha's Cuttack.

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament

Cuttack: The Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 cricket tournament will be played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. The tournament is to kick off from September 15.

A total of 8 teams will be seen participating in the tournament. The teams include Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerela, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha A and Odisha B. the tournament will take place from September 15 to September 22.

The tournament will also witness the participation of players who have previously been a part of IPL (Indian Premiere League).

The news was confirmed by the secretary of OCA, Sanjay Behera, at a press conference.

