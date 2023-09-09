Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 to be held at Barabati stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: The Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 cricket tournament will be played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. The tournament is to kick off from September 15.

A total of 8 teams will be seen participating in the tournament. The teams include Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerela, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha A and Odisha B. the tournament will take place from September 15 to September 22.

The tournament will also witness the participation of players who have previously been a part of IPL (Indian Premiere League).

The news was confirmed by the secretary of OCA, Sanjay Behera, at a press conference.