Bhadrak: Youth commits suicide in guest house, girlfriend detained

Bhadrak: A youth reportedly committed suicide at a guest house in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday following which his girlfriend was detained by the police for interrogation.

The deceased has been identified as Devraj Samal of Jalahari village under Bhandaripokhari police station limits in the district, while the girl is said to be the resident of Banta area.

According to police, the lovebirds checked in the guest house near Charampa railway station on Sunday evening. However, the girl found Devraj hanging from the fan in the room in the wee hours today.

As she started to cry aloud, staff of the guest house rushed to the room and informed the police about Devraj’s death.

Soon, a team from Bhadrak Town police reached to the guest house and assuming that there was hope of Devraj’s survival they rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, Devraj’s body was sent for post-mortem and his girlfriend was detained for questioning, said sources adding that the staff of the guest house will also be questioned by the police to get some clue in the case.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth demanded a fair probe into the matter alleging that he has been murdered.