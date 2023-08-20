Bhadrak: Woman swept away in Salandi River

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a woman was reportedly swept away in the water of Salandi River in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Sunday. Though a rescue operation has been launched the woman is yet to be traced out.

The victim woman has been identified as Malati Jena. She is from the Kasati village under Tihidi Police Station limit.

As per reports, on Sunday afternoon, the woman had gone near the Salandi River to attend natural call. After attending natural call when she went into the River to clean herself, her leg slipped and she was swept away into the deep water due to strong water current in the River.

After witnessing the incident, the locals rushed to the River bank while some people tried to rescue the woman but in vain.

A rescue operation has been initiated. However, the woman is yet to be traced out.