Bhadrak: Patients narrowly escape as big chunk of plaster falls off in Aradi Hospital

Bhadrak: Patients and hospital staff of Aradi Hospital in Odisha’s Bhadrak district narrowly escaped today as a big chunk of plaster fell off the roof of the hospital.

Some patients were reportedly sitting inside Aradi hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, suddenly big chunk of plaster fell from the roof of the hospital.

Fortunately, the patients and staffs sitting under the roof narrowly escaped from being hurt.

Soon, after getting information about the incident, Aradi Sarpanch reached the hospital and had a discussion with the patients and hospital staffs regarding the Incident.