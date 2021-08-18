Bhadrak MLA escapes unhurt as car meets with accident in Jajpur

Jajpur: Bhadrak MLA Sanjeev Mallik had a narrow escape after the car he was travelling met with an accident near Jaraka in Jajpur district on Wednesday morning.

Sanjeev was enroute Bhadrak from Bhubaneswar along with his driver and associate, when a truck hit the car . The front part of the car has been completely damaged. On the other hand, the truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

Soon after the accident, Bhadrak MLA was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Later, the police reached the spot and have detained the truck .