Bhadrak: Minor girl rapist gets 10-year jail term, fined Rs 10,000

Bhadrak: A minor girl rapist was today awarded 10-year jail term and fined Rs 10,000 by the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Bhadrak.

The convict has been identified as Pranab Kumar Nayak alia Bapun of Kantia village under Bhadrak Rural police station limits.

A resident of a village under the Bhadrak Rural police station limits had reportedly gone to the Bhadrak railway station to drop one of his relatives on the night of January 23, 2018 while his wife and daughter were sleeping in the house.

Taking the advantage of the man’s absence, Bapun tried to enter the house. When his wife came out with a torchlight to look for him, the accused tried to molest her by striping her clothes. Following this, the woman rushed to her neighbors and sought their help.

By the time the villagers reach the spot, the accused had forcefully taken the minor girl with him and raped her in a nearby paddy field.

When the locals reach the paddy field after hearing the minor girl’s cry, the rapist had fled the spot. After the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, the family members filed a case on the following day.

Based on the complaint, Bhadrak Rural police initiated an investigation into the crime and had arrested the accused.