Bhadrak: Mentally-challenged minor student trashed, case registered

Bhadrak: A mentally-challenged minor student was allegedly trashed at an institute of mentally handicapped, which is situated at Gelapur of Bhadrak district.

The 11-year-old son of one Rukmani Jena, a resident of Korkora village under the Bhadrak Block, was studying in the concerned institute. Yesterday, she went to the school to bring him to the house for correction of his Aadhaar card.

During the meeting with her son, Rukmani caught his hand, following which the boy cried saying it was paining. It is then only she got to know that he was thrashed mercilessly allegedly by the caretakers.

While inspecting his entire body, Rukmani spotted bruise on his back and hands. Besides, his entire body had allegedly somewhat turned reddish and his condition was critical.

Soon, Rukmani admitted her minor son at the Bhadrak district headquarter hospital for treatment. Then filed a written complaint at the Bhadrak (Rural) Police station and demanded action against the accused persons.

“It is only yesterday when we went to bring him to the house for correction of his Aadhaar card we came to known that he (the minor boy) was beaten up. The caretakers only have thrashed him and we demand stringent action against them. How can they beat the innocent children, who are also mentally-challenged,” said Narmada Jena, a relative of the minor boy.

“When we informed about the incident to the authorities of the institute, initially they refuted the allegations but after they knew that we filed a case in this regard they assured to look into it and take appropriate action against the persons involved in the matter,” she added.