Bhadrak: Fire breaks out at Almirah factory, properties worth lakhs gutted

Bhadrak: A fire broke out at an Almirah factory today and property worth of lakhs of rupees were gutted in Deuli Square of Basudevpur of Bhadrak district.

The fire broke out at the almirah manufacturing unit named as Arti Almirah factory reportedly due to a short-circuit. Soon the flame spread all over the factory due to which properties worth lakhs of rupees kept inside were turned to ashes.

However, all the staffs managed to safely evacuate from the factory as soon as the fire engulfed the almirah manufacturing unit.

On being informed, fire fighters from the Basudevpur reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. Two fire brigades were engaged in extinguishing the fire at the factory.

