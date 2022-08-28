Bhadrak: Excise officials bust illegal country made liquor racket, 2 held

Bhadrak: The officials of the Excise Department seized as much as 135 litres of Ginger liqueur and 20 litres of country made liquor in Eram Nuagon village under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district today.

According to reports, the Excise Department team raided the spot based on a reliable tip-off, and successfully apprehended the two accused.

Apart from seizing 135 litres of Ginger liqueur and 20 litres of country made liquor, the Excise team also recovered a motor bike from the possession of the accused.

The two accused youth, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were allegedly smuggling the illegal liquors in the Eram area, said sources.

The market value of the seized illegal liquor is said to be worth around Rs 1,00,000, added the sources.