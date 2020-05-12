Bhadrak District Administration Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration has  imposed a 24-hour curfew around the Charampa railway station today.

The curfew shall be applied from 2 pm today to 2 pm tomorrow. The curfew shall also be imposed between Dagarasahi School Chhak and Ghunthunia Bazar Malgodown Road, other than the 500-metre radius of Charampa railway station. 

The district administration took this decision keeping in mind the fact that Odia migrants are expected to arrive by two trains today. 

