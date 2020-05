Bhadrak: All the authorized mobile servicing and repair shop in Bhadrak shall remain open from 7 am to 2 pm all over Bhadrak district. This rule shall be applicable with immediate effect.

But, the shops in the containment zones shall not be allowed to function added the order from the District Magistrate.

It is however, noteworthy that there are still 31 positive cases of coronavirus in the district of Bhadrak.