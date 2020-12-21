Bhadrak: Baba Akhandalamani temple to reopen for devotees from Jan 3

Bhadrak: The famous shrine of Baba Akhandalamani in Bhadrak district of Odisha will reopen for visitors starting from January 3, 2021, intimated Bhadrak district Collector.

As per the information the Baba Akhandalamani temple in Aradi village will first reopen on December 28 and 29 only for the servitors of the temple and their families.

Then, the residents of Bhadrak district will get opportunity to pay visit to the temple on December 29 and 30, 2020.

Further, the famous shrine will remain closed for devotees on January 1 and 2, 2021 and will be open for devotees starting from January 3.

It is to be noted that the famous shrine was closed for devotees since March in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.