Bhadrak: ASI of Bonth Police Station in Vigilance net

Bhadrak: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested a Sub-Inspector of Bonth Police Station in Bhadrak district of Odisha. He was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe to help in a land dispute case. One private person has also been arrested in this connection by the Vigilance sleuths.

The accused Police ASI has been identified as Manas Kumar Parida.

As per reports, today Manas along with a private person identified as Amareswar Nayak was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000.

The Police ASI Parida was accepting the bribe through Nayak from a complainant to help him and his mother in a land dispute case registered earlier in Bonth PS.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 22.07.2023, wherein the accused Manas Kumar Parida, ASI and Amareswar Nayak, private person were caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000 from the complainant.

As per the direction of ASI Parida, Nayak received the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Nayak and seized in presence of witnesses.

Both hands wash of Nayak gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, reads a note released by the Vigilance Directorate, Odisha.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Parida, ASI located at Umapada, Jajpur Road, place of stay of ASI at old PS campus, Bonth and his office room.

Both the accused persons namely Manas Kumar Parida, ASI and Amareswar Nayak, private person have been arrested and will be forwarded.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.19 dated 21.07.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.