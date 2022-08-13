Bhadrak: Anganwadi worker siphons 50 thousand rupees with fake signature

Bhadrak: An Anganwadi worker has allegedly siphoned Rs 50,000 from the State Bank of India (SBI) by doing a duplicate signature of a ward member. The incident took place in ward number 6 of Nalgunda panchayat under Chandbali police station limits of the district.

The accused anganwadi worker has been identified as Shusila Mallick.

According to reports, Shusila of Pratapur anganwadi centre 2 withdrew Rs 50,000 from the SBI account of Deepak Das, the ward member of ward number 6 on June 20 this year.

However, Deepak filed a written complaint over the matter only after knowing about this recently. He has filed his complaint at the office of the District Collector, Chandbali police station, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), and the concerned SBI bank manager.