BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Online Applications For 503 Vacancies Begins, Apply Soon

Online application process by Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has been started for the recruitment of various vacant Staff Nurse posts.

As per the official notification issued by the BFUHS, a total of 503 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

While 473 candidates will be posted at Govt Medical Colleges Amritsar, Patiala and other attached hospitals under Department of Medical Education & Research, Government of Punjab, 30 others will be given appointments at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College & Hospital, Faridkot and Constituent Hospitals under BFHUS, Faridkot.

Vacancy details:

Important Dates: Beginning of submission of online application: May 1, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: May 15, 2021

Name and number of vacancies:

Staff Nurse: 503 Vacancies

Eligibility: The applicant should have completed their B.Sc Nursing/ Equivalent from a recognized university. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Salary: Those who will be selected will get an initial payment of Rs 29200 as per 7th pay commission of Central Government and amendment issued from time to time by the Finance Department, Govt. of Punjab.

Age limit: The applicant should not be above 37 year old. However, there will be relaxation in upper age limit as per government rules.

How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode only.

Application Fee: For General Category it is Rs 1180 while the SC Category candidates will have to pay Rs 590 as application fee.

