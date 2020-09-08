Beware! You will have to pay hefty fine if you violate this rule from tomorrow

Beware! You will have to pay hefty fine if you violate this rule from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Be careful! Do not forget to wear mask when go out. Do not gather at any public places unnecessarily. Maintain social distance from others. If not action will be taken against you and you will have to pay hefty fine from tomorrow.

Police and local administration will take stringent action against you if you violate the rules even slightly. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has already alerted the people of the state in this regard.

In a press meet, the SRC had said that the lockdown and shutdown rules which were imposed to contain coronavirus have been relaxed from the beginning of September. However, it does not mean that corona has vanished. “We all need to be careful until vaccine for the virus is available for everyone,” he said.

“While the number of COVID infection is increasing every passing day, but some violators are wondering in the market with their vehicles and making crowd in public places unnecessarily,” Jena said.

He further said that most of the shopkeepers also do not wear face masks while people are not maintaining social distancing.

By violating the covid guides people are not only putting their lives at risk but also the lives of their family members and the government and the administration alone cannot check spread of coronavirus. Cooperation of the public is must to fight against coronavirus. Therefore, stringent action would be taken against the violators, the SRC said.