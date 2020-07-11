Pic Credit: uniquenewsonline.com

Beware! You May Lose Money If Receive Calls From Mobile Number Starting With 140; Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The Telecom Regulators’ Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that cellphone numbers of telemarketers should begin with 140 so that folks can establish them. However, be careful if you are receiving any call from numbers beginning with 140. If you receive such calls you may fall prey to cybercrime and lose money from your account. This has informed by Mumbai Police.

Social media is flooded with videos of Mumbai Police personnel asking people not receive any call from numbers beginning with 140.

Mobile Number Starting With 140

“Should you obtain the decision, your checking account will turn into empty,” a policeman could be heard saying in Marathi in a single such video.

Netizens additionally identified that in addition they received messages on WhatsApp concerning cellular numbers beginning with 140.

Some Twitter users also said that they received calls from a cellular quantity beginning with 140 and it turned out to be a promotional technique of Undekhi, a brand new thriller internet sequence on Sony LIV app. Many people also slammed Sony LIV for such calls.

“Got a very disturbing call from this number +91 140 880 0135 @MumbaiPolice…The gentleman said he has witnessed a murder. Has recorded it on his phone & now those people want to kill him. He hung up after that. He was crying & quavering while speaking. Please look into this,” said one Smriti Kiran.

Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical, she added,

“Dear @SonyLIV #Undekhi What creepy shit promotion stint is this…. Horrible! @MIB_India @TRAI How are Such promotional calls even allowed? I almost skipped a heart beat, imagine elders or someone with weak heart conditions recieving it! Calling#+91 140 897 0061 #cheapsho,” said another Twitter user.


After it was trolled for making such calls, Sony LIV apologised for those distressing calls:

