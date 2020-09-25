apps on Google Play Store may secretly steal your money
Pic Credit: Screenshot taken from video shared by Honest Marg

Beware! These 14 apps on Google Play Store may secretly steal your money

By KalingaTV Bureau

There are several apps on Google Play Store of your mobile which you download or subscribe according to our need and choices. Sometimes we read the terms and conditions before installing them. At a time we also blindly do so either by seeing the rating or if they are recommended by some reliable persons.

However, according to security company Sophos, there are several apps which ensure that the users unknowingly purchase hundreds of dollars worth of app subscriptions by hiding the terms & conditions.

Sophos had shared a list of Android apps with Google last month claiming that those apps trick users into signing for expensive subscription services.

The security company said that ‘fleeceware apps’, make users unknowingly purchase hundreds of dollars worth of app subscriptions by hiding the terms and conditions.

The report shares example of several horoscope apps which reportedly tried to sign up subscriptions worth more than $70 per week. You need not to press the subscribe button to subscribe the app. When you press the ‘back’ button on your phones such apps get subscribed.

Sophos shared a list of over 20 such apps with Google. While some of these have been removed, there are still 14 apps on Google Play Store which may secretly steal your money.

Here are the names of the apps: 

  1. Compress Video

 

Compress Video aap
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

2. Dynamic Wallpaper

Dynamic Wallpaper app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

3. Gametris Wallpaper

Gametris Wallpaper app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

4. MojiFont

MojiFont app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

5. Montage – Help you make cool videos

Montage - Help you make cool videos app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

6. My Replica 2

My Replica 2 app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

7. Old Me-Simulate Old Face

Old Me-Simulate Old Face app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

8. Photo Converter

Photo Converter app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

9. Prank Call

Prank Call app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

10. Recover deleted photos, Photo backup

Recover deleted photos, Photo backup app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

11. Search by Image

Search by Image app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

12. Video Magician

Video Magician app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

13. Xsleep

Xsleep app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

14. Zynoa Wallpaper

Zynoa Wallpaper app
Pic Credit: gadgetsnow.com

(With inputs from gadgetsnow.com)

