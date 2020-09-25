Beware! These 14 apps on Google Play Store may secretly steal your money

There are several apps on Google Play Store of your mobile which you download or subscribe according to our need and choices. Sometimes we read the terms and conditions before installing them. At a time we also blindly do so either by seeing the rating or if they are recommended by some reliable persons.

However, according to security company Sophos, there are several apps which ensure that the users unknowingly purchase hundreds of dollars worth of app subscriptions by hiding the terms & conditions.

Sophos had shared a list of Android apps with Google last month claiming that those apps trick users into signing for expensive subscription services.

The security company said that ‘fleeceware apps’, make users unknowingly purchase hundreds of dollars worth of app subscriptions by hiding the terms and conditions.

The report shares example of several horoscope apps which reportedly tried to sign up subscriptions worth more than $70 per week. You need not to press the subscribe button to subscribe the app. When you press the ‘back’ button on your phones such apps get subscribed.

Sophos shared a list of over 20 such apps with Google. While some of these have been removed, there are still 14 apps on Google Play Store which may secretly steal your money.

Here are the names of the apps:

Compress Video

2. Dynamic Wallpaper

3. Gametris Wallpaper

4. MojiFont

5. Montage – Help you make cool videos

6. My Replica 2

7. Old Me-Simulate Old Face

8. Photo Converter

9. Prank Call

10. Recover deleted photos, Photo backup

11. Search by Image

12. Video Magician

13. Xsleep

14. Zynoa Wallpaper

(With inputs from gadgetsnow.com)