Beware! Rayagada brought under CCTV surveillance

Rayagada: With the growing number of crimes and traffic rule violations in the town, police have installed CCTV cameras at different places of the district headquarters town.

A total of 105 different cameras like PTZ cameras, ANPR Camera and 5MP Full HD Cameras have been reportedly installed across Rayagada Town in the first phase.

The police have urged the residents of the town to follow the traffic rules and support in checking the crime rates.

Meanwhile, people of the town also have started to install CCTV cameras in their houses or business establishments.

According to sources, residents of the town were in a state of fear and panic as criminals from the town and outside including from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh used to carry out loot and chain snatchings even during broad daylight. However, with the installation of CCTV cameras, a close eye can be kept on the criminals and they will be easily arrested if do any crime, said sources.